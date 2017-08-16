SHERWOOD DRAUGHON SMITH, 92
LAKELAND - Sherwood Draughon Smith, 92, died August 14, 2017.
Sherwood was born in Durham, North Carolina on February 12, 1925 to the late Cody Hood Smith and Eula Florence Draughon. Sherwood is an Army veteran of the European Theater in World War II. In June of 1952, Sherwood graduated from the Hospital Administration Program at Duke University after receiving his BA. His first hospital administrative position was in Nashville, TN. In February of 1956, he moved his family to Lakeland, where he accepted the position of Administrator at Lakeland General Hospital, where he worked tirelessly in building a successful, healthcare facility for the next 28 years. Sherwood loved the Boy Scouts of America program and was a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award, for his work with them. As a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he has served as Bishop of the Lakeland Ward for 10 plus years, as well as in many other leadership positions. Later he served as a Sealer for 20 years in the LDS Orlando Temple.
Sherwood is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Ann Collins Smith; children David Cody (Irene), Kenneth Heber (Ludona), Sherwood Allan (Patricia), Steven Collins (Peggy), and Sarah Amy Smith; sibling Wilma Smith McMillan; 16 grandchildren, and 36 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Fri., Aug. 18, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, FL 33801. Funeral services will be conducted Sat., Aug. 19, 2017 at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2337 S. Crystal Lake Drive, Lakeland, FL, followed by interment at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2017