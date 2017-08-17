Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marianne Raney. View Sign

MARIANNE

RANEY



FAIRFAX STATION, VA. - Marianne Raney, of Fairfax Station, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. She was married to Colonel Thompson L. Raney, who passed away on October 26, 2005.

The funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Historic Chapel at a date as yet to be determined. Burial will follow at Arlington National Cemetery, Fort Myer, Virginia. Visitation will be held at Demaine Funeral Home, who will be handling the funeral arrangements.

Marianne was born in Ergoldsbach, Germany to Karl and Maria Hofmeister on March 3, 1926. She graduated from college preparatory school in Salzburg, Austria, near her home in Bad Reichenhall, Germany.

She was passionate, intelligent and had a spirit of independence that she carried into a long career as a tour guide, starting in 1973 while living in Europe and continuing until 2001 when she retired in the United States. Marianne loved to travel and shared that love with her husband and children. Above all, Marianne was proud to be an Army Officer's Wife. She held leadership positions in the Officer's Wives Club wherever the family was stationed. Her dinner parties were legendary; her cooking art, sublime. She loved to sing and dance. She was especially fond of her grand and great-grand-children, and delighted in spending time with them.

Marianne is survived by her daughters, Carolyn (Raney) Stoia, of Lakeland, FL, Nancy Raney, of Fort

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 or online at

May she rest in peace.



MARIANNERANEYFAIRFAX STATION, VA. - Marianne Raney, of Fairfax Station, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. She was married to Colonel Thompson L. Raney, who passed away on October 26, 2005.The funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Historic Chapel at a date as yet to be determined. Burial will follow at Arlington National Cemetery, Fort Myer, Virginia. Visitation will be held at Demaine Funeral Home, who will be handling the funeral arrangements.Marianne was born in Ergoldsbach, Germany to Karl and Maria Hofmeister on March 3, 1926. She graduated from college preparatory school in Salzburg, Austria, near her home in Bad Reichenhall, Germany.She was passionate, intelligent and had a spirit of independence that she carried into a long career as a tour guide, starting in 1973 while living in Europe and continuing until 2001 when she retired in the United States. Marianne loved to travel and shared that love with her husband and children. Above all, Marianne was proud to be an Army Officer's Wife. She held leadership positions in the Officer's Wives Club wherever the family was stationed. Her dinner parties were legendary; her cooking art, sublime. She loved to sing and dance. She was especially fond of her grand and great-grand-children, and delighted in spending time with them.Marianne is survived by her daughters, Carolyn (Raney) Stoia, of Lakeland, FL, Nancy Raney, of Fort Smith , AR, and Linda (Raney) Tanner, of Fairfax Station, VA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Allison (Mc-Carthy) Cruse, James Brendan McCarthy, Matthew Stoia, Daniel Stoia, and Forrest Tanner, as well as 7 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband U.S. Army Colonel Thompson L. Raney and her brother Richard Hofmeister.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 or online at Alz.org May she rest in peace. Published in Ledger from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.