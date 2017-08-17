MARIANNE
FAIRFAX STATION, VA. - Marianne Raney, of Fairfax Station, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. She was married to Colonel Thompson L. Raney, who passed away on October 26, 2005.
The funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Historic Chapel at a date as yet to be determined. Burial will follow at Arlington National Cemetery, Fort Myer, Virginia. Visitation will be held at Demaine Funeral Home, who will be handling the funeral arrangements.
Marianne was born in Ergoldsbach, Germany to Karl and Maria Hofmeister on March 3, 1926. She graduated from college preparatory school in Salzburg, Austria, near her home in Bad Reichenhall, Germany.
She was passionate, intelligent and had a spirit of independence that she carried into a long career as a tour guide, starting in 1973 while living in Europe and continuing until 2001 when she retired in the United States. Marianne loved to travel and shared that love with her husband and children. Above all, Marianne was proud to be an Army Officer's Wife. She held leadership positions in the Officer's Wives Club wherever the family was stationed. Her dinner parties were legendary; her cooking art, sublime. She loved to sing and dance. She was especially fond of her grand and great-grand-children, and delighted in spending time with them.
Marianne is survived by her daughters, Carolyn (Raney) Stoia, of Lakeland, FL, Nancy Raney, of Fort Smith, AR, and Linda (Raney) Tanner, of Fairfax Station, VA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Allison (Mc-Carthy) Cruse, James Brendan McCarthy, Matthew Stoia, Daniel Stoia, and Forrest Tanner, as well as 7 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband U.S. Army Colonel Thompson L. Raney and her brother Richard Hofmeister.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 or online at Alz.org.
May she rest in peace.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2017