Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LINDA DIANE

SMITH, 70



LAKELAND - Linda Diane Smith, 70, went to be with the Lord on August 14, 2017, surrounded by a room full of friends and loved ones as her favorite gospel song, 'Keep On,' played.

Linda was born in Bushnell, Florida on April 21, 1947 to Dayton and Emma Lillian Kirkland. She is survived by her sister Karlene Dobson, and brothers Lamar Kirkland and Steve Tracy. Linda is also survived by her husband of 34 years, Frederick Smith, her children April (LaBron) Taylor, Doug (Stephanie) Smith, Debbie (Jeff) Goff, David (Kim) Smith, 7 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Linda will be remembered by all that were blessed to know her for her friendly smile, volunteer work, fondness for cruising, and her love for God. She was a dedicated servant of the Lord, as shown by her service of over 50 years to her church.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 19 at 10:00am, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 held at Cleveland Heights Baptist Church. To honor Linda's spirit, please dress in joyful colors. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be sent in Linda Smith's name to Cleveland Heights Baptist Church, 3120 Cleveland Heights Blvd., Lakeland, FL, 33803.

Condolences may be offered at:

www.lakelandfuneralhome.com.







LINDA DIANESMITH, 70LAKELAND - Linda Diane Smith, 70, went to be with the Lord on August 14, 2017, surrounded by a room full of friends and loved ones as her favorite gospel song, 'Keep On,' played.Linda was born in Bushnell, Florida on April 21, 1947 to Dayton and Emma Lillian Kirkland. She is survived by her sister Karlene Dobson, and brothers Lamar Kirkland and Steve Tracy. Linda is also survived by her husband of 34 years, Frederick Smith, her children April (LaBron) Taylor, Doug (Stephanie) Smith, Debbie (Jeff) Goff, David (Kim) Smith, 7 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.Linda will be remembered by all that were blessed to know her for her friendly smile, volunteer work, fondness for cruising, and her love for God. She was a dedicated servant of the Lord, as shown by her service of over 50 years to her church.Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 19 at 10:00am, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 held at Cleveland Heights Baptist Church. To honor Linda's spirit, please dress in joyful colors. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be sent in Linda Smith's name to Cleveland Heights Baptist Church, 3120 Cleveland Heights Blvd., Lakeland, FL, 33803.Condolences may be offered at: Funeral Home Lakeland Funeral Home

2125 Bartow Road

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 686-2125 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com