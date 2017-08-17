LINDA DIANE
SMITH, 70
LAKELAND - Linda Diane Smith, 70, went to be with the Lord on August 14, 2017, surrounded by a room full of friends and loved ones as her favorite gospel song, 'Keep On,' played.
Linda was born in Bushnell, Florida on April 21, 1947 to Dayton and Emma Lillian Kirkland. She is survived by her sister Karlene Dobson, and brothers Lamar Kirkland and Steve Tracy. Linda is also survived by her husband of 34 years, Frederick Smith, her children April (LaBron) Taylor, Doug (Stephanie) Smith, Debbie (Jeff) Goff, David (Kim) Smith, 7 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Linda will be remembered by all that were blessed to know her for her friendly smile, volunteer work, fondness for cruising, and her love for God. She was a dedicated servant of the Lord, as shown by her service of over 50 years to her church.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 19 at 10:00am, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 held at Cleveland Heights Baptist Church. To honor Linda's spirit, please dress in joyful colors. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be sent in Linda Smith's name to Cleveland Heights Baptist Church, 3120 Cleveland Heights Blvd., Lakeland, FL, 33803.
