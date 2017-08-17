RICHARD
POWERS, 86
OLDSMAR - On Au-gust 5th, 2017, retired Buffalo Firefighter Richard Powers passed away in Oldsmar, Florida. At his side was his wife of 67 years, Mary (Barnett) Powers.
Before he was 20 years old he chose to embark on a life dedicated to protecting and serving. First he served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Lake Champlain during the Korean War and then as a dedicated firefighter for the City of Buffalo. He continued to protect and serve his family until his final day at the age of 86. Richard was born in Buffalo, NY to a firefighting family. His father and grandfather were firefighters at the time of his birth. Aside from being a fireman Richard loved to golf, putter in the garage, watch the Rays and spend time with his tight knit family.
Mourning him on this day are his wife, Mary; brother, Tom Powers (Joy); daughter, Gail; son, Dean (Lynn); his grandchildren Richard and Lindsey Pawlak, Eric Powers and Shannon Powers; and his great-grandchildren Nicholas and Victoria Pawlak.
Welcoming him home are his parents, Joseph and Madeline Powers; grandparents Frederick and Louise Monroe and Edmund and Kathleen Powers; son-in-law Frederick Pawlak; and his mother and father-in-law, Nor-man and Clara Barnett along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held at 1 pm on Saturday August 19th at Moss Feaster Funeral Home at 1320 Main Street, Dunedin, FL 34698. A gathering of friends will be held prior to services from 12 pm to 1 pm. Richard will be interred at Florida National Cemetery on Monday, August 21st at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Buffalo Professional Fire-fighters Good and Welfare Fund, Local 282, 500 Southside Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14210 in memory of Richard M. Powers. Online tribute and guestbook avail-able at MossFeaster-Dunedin.com
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
(727) 562-2040
Published in Ledger on Aug. 17, 2017