KENNETH WOODROW BAKER, 67
|
HAINES CITY - Kenneth Woodrow Baker, age 67, peacefully passed away, surrounded by his wife and daughter, on August 13, 2017 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Ken was born in Haines City, FL on January 1, 1950.
After graduating from Haines City High School, Ken spent 39 years working for Florida Power/Progress Energy first as a lineman then as a Safety Specialist. Ken was an avid fisherman and proud supporter of the Wounded Warrior Sportsman Fund through sponsored fishing trips.
The only thing Ken was more passionate about than fishing was his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Baker; mother, Hazel Faulk and stepfather Jack Faulk. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Debbie Cobb Baker, daughter Brooke Pyne (Chris) and the light of his life his granddaughter Zoey. He is loved by many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Ken made a profound impact on the lives of everyone he met and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
A private celebration of life will be held for family and close friends at Williams Thomas Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Ken's name to the , 2119 S.W. 16th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608 or Wounded Warriors Sportsman Fund, PO Box 2251, Bartow, FL 33831.
