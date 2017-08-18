Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH WOODROW BAKER. View Sign

KENNETH WOODROW BAKER, 67



HAINES CITY - Kenneth Woodrow Baker, age 67, peacefully passed away, surrounded by his wife and daughter, on August 13, 2017 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Ken was born in Haines City, FL on January 1, 1950.

After graduating from Haines City High School, Ken spent 39 years working for Florida Power/Progress Energy first as a lineman then as a Safety Specialist. Ken was an avid fisherman and proud supporter of the Wounded Warrior Sportsman Fund through sponsored fishing trips.

The only thing Ken was more passionate about than fishing was his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Baker; mother, Hazel Faulk and stepfather Jack Faulk. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Debbie Cobb Baker, daughter Brooke Pyne (Chris) and the light of his life his granddaughter Zoey. He is loved by many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Ken made a profound impact on the lives of everyone he met and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

A private celebration of life will be held for family and close friends at Williams Thomas Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Ken's name to the , 2119 S.W. 16th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608 or Wounded Warriors Sportsman Fund, PO Box 2251, Bartow, FL 33831.

Please visit his memorial page at

www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com .

For further information Williams-Thomas Westarea 352-376-7556.



KENNETH WOODROW BAKER, 67HAINES CITY - Kenneth Woodrow Baker, age 67, peacefully passed away, surrounded by his wife and daughter, on August 13, 2017 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Ken was born in Haines City, FL on January 1, 1950.After graduating from Haines City High School, Ken spent 39 years working for Florida Power/Progress Energy first as a lineman then as a Safety Specialist. Ken was an avid fisherman and proud supporter of the Wounded Warrior Sportsman Fund through sponsored fishing trips.The only thing Ken was more passionate about than fishing was his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Baker; mother, Hazel Faulk and stepfather Jack Faulk. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Debbie Cobb Baker, daughter Brooke Pyne (Chris) and the light of his life his granddaughter Zoey. He is loved by many in-laws, nieces and nephews.Ken made a profound impact on the lives of everyone he met and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.A private celebration of life will be held for family and close friends at Williams Thomas Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Ken's name to the , 2119 S.W. 16th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608 or Wounded Warriors Sportsman Fund, PO Box 2251, Bartow, FL 33831.Please visit his memorial page atFor further information Williams-Thomas Westarea 352-376-7556. Funeral Home Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea

823 North West 143rd Street

Newberry , FL 32669

(352) 376-7556 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.