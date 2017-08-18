ROSANNA MARY (CENCAK)
MARTELLOTTA, 92
HAINES CITY - Rosanna Mary (Cencak) Martellotta, 92, of Haines City, Florida, formerly of Auburn, MA, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2017.
She is survived by several nieces and a nephew. Besides her husband Cosmo M. Martellotta, she was also predeceased by a sister, Catherine V. Rutana, five brothers, John W., Andrew J., Albert J., Joseph A., and Paul E. Cencak; and a brother in law, John Martellotta and his wife Elaine.
She was born in Douglas, daughter of the late, John and Mary (Cencak) Cencak. She was educated in the Douglas Schools and Becker College in Worcester. She was a member of the Douglas Historical Society. Mrs. Martellotta lived in Auburn for five years, before moving to Florida in 1993.
Mrs. Martellotta worked at State Mutual Life Assurance Company of America, now Hanover Insurance, for thirty-eight years, retiring in January 1982 as Director of Secretarial Services. In 1965, she became the first woman to be named an officer of SMLA.
Mrs. Martellotta was very active in sports. She played softball, basketball and field hockey while in high school. She was a member of the Hayward-Schuster Woolen Mills Softball Team, which became State Champion in 1941; she played second base. Mrs. Martellotta became well known in Candlepin Bowling as Roe Cencak, winning high average in the Worcester City League year after year; setting various records; she had the distinction of scoring a 414 triple. She also won the Worcester Telegram & Gazette Tournament and the Record American Tournament in Boston and bowled on TV Program 'Fun For All Ages,' a number of times.
A Calling Hour for Rosanna will be held on Saturday, August 19, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. in Mercadatne Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester, followed by a procession departing at 9:40 a.m. for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at Saint Joseph Church, 189 Oxford Street, Auburn. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester.
Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions may be made to Lake Henry Estates Memorial Foundation, 684 Dyson Road, Haines City, FL 33844 or the Douglas Historical Society, 283 East Main Street, Douglas, MA 01516.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2017