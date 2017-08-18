Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSANNA MARY (CENCAK) MARTELLOTTA. View Sign

ROSANNA MARY (CENCAK)

MARTELLOTTA, 92



HAINES CITY - Rosanna Mary (Cencak) Martellotta, 92, of Haines City, Florida, formerly of Auburn, MA, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2017.

She is survived by several nieces and a nephew. Besides her husband Cosmo M. Martellotta, she was also predeceased by a sister, Catherine V. Rutana, five brothers, John W., Andrew J., Albert J., Joseph A., and Paul E. Cencak; and a brother in law, John Martellotta and his wife Elaine.

She was born in Douglas, daughter of the late, John and Mary (Cencak) Cencak. She was educated in the Douglas Schools and Becker College in Worcester. She was a member of the Douglas Historical Society. Mrs. Martellotta lived in Auburn for five years, before moving to Florida in 1993.

Mrs. Martellotta worked at State Mutual Life Assurance Company of America, now Hanover Insurance, for thirty-eight years, retiring in January 1982 as Director of Secretarial Services. In 1965, she became the first woman to be named an officer of SMLA.

Mrs. Martellotta was very active in sports. She played softball, basketball and field hockey while in high school. She was a member of the Hayward-Schuster Woolen Mills Softball Team, which became State Champion in 1941; she played second base. Mrs. Martellotta became well known in Candlepin Bowling as Roe Cencak, winning high average in the Worcester City League year after year; setting various records; she had the distinction of scoring a 414 triple. She also won the Worcester Telegram & Gazette Tournament and the Record American Tournament in Boston and bowled on TV Program 'Fun For All Ages,' a number of times.

A Calling Hour for Rosanna will be held on Saturday, August 19, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. in Mercadatne Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester, followed by a procession departing at 9:40 a.m. for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at Saint Joseph Church, 189 Oxford Street, Auburn. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester.

Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions may be made to Lake Henry Estates Memorial Foundation, 684 Dyson Road, Haines City, FL 33844 or the Douglas Historical Society, 283 East Main Street, Douglas, MA 01516.



ROSANNA MARY (CENCAK)MARTELLOTTA, 92HAINES CITY - Rosanna Mary (Cencak) Martellotta, 92, of Haines City, Florida, formerly of Auburn, MA, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2017.She is survived by several nieces and a nephew. Besides her husband Cosmo M. Martellotta, she was also predeceased by a sister, Catherine V. Rutana, five brothers, John W., Andrew J., Albert J., Joseph A., and Paul E. Cencak; and a brother in law, John Martellotta and his wife Elaine.She was born in Douglas, daughter of the late, John and Mary (Cencak) Cencak. She was educated in the Douglas Schools and Becker College in Worcester. She was a member of the Douglas Historical Society. Mrs. Martellotta lived in Auburn for five years, before moving to Florida in 1993.Mrs. Martellotta worked at State Mutual Life Assurance Company of America, now Hanover Insurance, for thirty-eight years, retiring in January 1982 as Director of Secretarial Services. In 1965, she became the first woman to be named an officer of SMLA.Mrs. Martellotta was very active in sports. She played softball, basketball and field hockey while in high school. She was a member of the Hayward-Schuster Woolen Mills Softball Team, which became State Champion in 1941; she played second base. Mrs. Martellotta became well known in Candlepin Bowling as Roe Cencak, winning high average in the Worcester City League year after year; setting various records; she had the distinction of scoring a 414 triple. She also won the Worcester Telegram & Gazette Tournament and the Record American Tournament in Boston and bowled on TV Program 'Fun For All Ages,' a number of times.A Calling Hour for Rosanna will be held on Saturday, August 19, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. in Mercadatne Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester, followed by a procession departing at 9:40 a.m. for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at Saint Joseph Church, 189 Oxford Street, Auburn. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester.Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions may be made to Lake Henry Estates Memorial Foundation, 684 Dyson Road, Haines City, FL 33844 or the Douglas Historical Society, 283 East Main Street, Douglas, MA 01516. Published in Ledger from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com