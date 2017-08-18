USAF MAJOR RAYMOND DOUGLAS DANIEL, 95
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Douglas Daniel.
LAKELAND - Raymond Douglas Daniel was born in West Columbia, TX 10/1/1921, and he passed away 8/16/2017 at age 95. Ray graduated Salutatorian from Abiline High School. Ray was technically under age when he signed up to serve in the Air Force in 1941. Military records show Ray was the last surviving 'Night Fighter Pilot' from WWII. He logged over 10,000 flight hours, retiring after 26 years in the United States Air Force. After retirement, Ray attended and graduated from Florida Southern College with his degree in industrial arts. He then began his second career teaching industrial arts at Auburndale High School before returning to the University of South Florida where he received his masters degree.
More than anything in his life and career, Ray Daniel was proud of his family. Preceded in death by his first wife Susan Daniel, being now survived by his second wife Betty Daniel, his sons Ron Daniel (Beverly), Larry Daniel (Connie) and Mike Schmidt (Deborah). He was a loving grandfather to Jennifer Schmidt Price (Michael) and Cheri Schmidt Taylor (Brandon) and a proud, loving great grandfather to Lorelei Price, Annaleigh Taylor, Ashland Taylor, his only grandson and namesake, William Raymond Price.
A visitation will be held Sat. Aug. 19th from 10:30 am-11am at Highland Park Church, 4777 Lakeland Highlands Rd., Lakeland. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2017