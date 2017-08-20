Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD EARL UTZINGER LAKELAND - Harold Earl Utzinger. View Sign

LAKELAND - Harold Earl Utzinger, 91, died Sunday, Aug 6, 2017 at the Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Lakeland, FL.

Harold was born in Duluth, MN on April 24, 1926 to Rev. Earl and Alma Utzinger. Harold's childhood was lived in several Minnesota communities where his father served as a pastor, including, Duluth, Waseca, St. Paul, and Brainerd. He graduated from Brainerd High School in 1944 and entered the U.S. Navy for two years as a Hospital and Dental Corpsman.

Upon discharge from the Navy, he attended Brainerd Junior College and graduated in 1948. He then transferred to North Central College in Naperville, IL, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1950. He continued his education for three additional years at the Evangelical Theological Seminary in Naperville, IL, and received a Master's Degree from that institution. While in Seminary, he married Shirley Petersen of St. Paul, MN. Harold and Shirley had two sons, Michael Earl and Mark Burton, of whom they are very proud.

Harold's first assignment upon graduation from Seminary was the Evangelical United Brethren Church at Preston, MN, where he served as pastor until he entered the U.S. Air Force Chaplaincy in 1955 for a three year tour of active duty. As chaplain, he was assigned to Mather AFB, Sacramento, CA and Itazuke AFB, Fukuoka, Japan. Upon release from the Air Force, Harold was assigned to the EUB Churches in Eyota and Elmira, MN. In 1962, he transferred to the United Presbyterian denomination and accepted a call from three Welsh Presbyterian churches between New Ulm and Mankato called, Cambria, Jerusalem, and Carmel. Three years later, the family moved to Marshall, MN, where Harold was pastor at Christ United Presbyterian Church for four years.

A new state university opened in Marshall at this time, so in July 1969, Harold accepted a full time position with the staff at what is now Southwest State University. He worked at SSU in the Admissions office and later in the Registration Office for 23 years, until his retirement in 1992. In his spare time, he assisted many churches in the Marshall area as a supply pastor, including Canby, Marshall, Milroy, Russell, Tracy, Vesta, Wabasso, and Wood Lake. He loved the church and was always willing to assist in its ministry when called upon.

Harold moved to the Highland Fairways development in Lakeland, FL, in 1993 and married Lakeland resident Wanda June Willson on Jul 10, 1993. They spent 19 happy years together, enjoying winters in Lakeland, FL, and summers at their home in Hutchinson, MN, where they attended the United Church of Christ.

Harold is preceded in death by his: parents, Earl and Alma Utzinger; wife, Wanda June Utzinger; and brother-in-law, William Piehl. He is survived by his: sons, Michael and Mark Utzinger; brother, Roland Utzinger and his wife, Zada; sister, Joyce Piehl; stepson, Gregory Brewer and his wife, Penny; stepdaughter, Juli Brewer; 3 grandkids; 2 great grandkids; 6 step grandkids; and 6 step great grandkids. Harold is also survived by many other loving family members and devoted friends.

A memorial service will be held at the Salvation Army Church (Kathleen Road) in Lakeland, FL on Sat, Aug 26th at 11:00 AM. It was Harold's wish that upon his death his ashes be buried in Florida next to his beloved wife Wanda June. Interment with military honors will take place at the Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland, FL on Sat, Aug 26th at 3:00 PM.







