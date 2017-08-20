RICHARD TERRY
MOORE, 66
WINTER HAVEN - Richard 'Bo' Terry Moore, 66, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2017.
Richard 'Bo' was born December 14, 1950 in Winter Haven, FL. He is a lifetime resident of Polk County and a US Army veteran.
Richard 'Bo' is preceded in death by his parents W.L. and Josie Moore. He is survived by daughter Holly Gonzalez of Haines City, daughter Ginger Viamonte of Tampa, sister Linda Kitch of Winter Haven and 4 grandchildren.
A graveside service with military honors will be held Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 10:00am at Lakeside Memorial Park, Winter Haven, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675 or Meals on Wheels, 620 6th St. NW, Winter Haven, FL, 33881.
