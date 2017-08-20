EDWARD
EDWARD CHARTIER LAKELAND - On August.
CHARTIER
LAKELAND - On August 11, 2017 heaven gained a fisherman, Edward Chartier.
Born in 1922 Ed was one of eight children. At the age of 18 he joined the Army and fought in WWII. Upon his arrival home, he met the girl next door, who would become his wife and his greatest catch. They were married in 1951 and had 3 sons. He moved to Florida in 1972 and worked for May Manor for 33 years. Ed and his wife were members of the Button and Bows square dancing club. He was a Christian and attended PCH since 1980 where he continued to worship with four generations of family. His happy place was a Saturday morning in a boat with his son and grandsons. He loved to fish and taught many kids through the years.
Ed is survived by his wife, Grace Chartier; three sons, Eric (Kathern), Gary (Karen) and Mark (Shari) Chartier; 10 grandkids and 12 great-grandkids; his sister, Betty and Georgianna.
Services will be held at the Presbyterian Church in the Highlands on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 11 am.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2017