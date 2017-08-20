HARRIETTE A.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRIETTE A. BRINKER.
BRINKER, 89
LAKELAND - Harriette Brinker, 89, passed away on August 17, 2017. Harriette was born on August 21, 1927 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Orville L. and Clara Williams Monger.
While in Dayton she was an active member of the Belmont United Methodist Church (pre-viously Belmont EUB Church). Harriette moved to Lakeland in 1998.
Harriette was preceded in death by her husband, George D. Brinker; brother Louis P. Monger of Colorado; sister Beatrice J. Whitford of Kettering, Ohio; and half-brother Ora K. Monger of California. She is survived by her children, Daniel J. (Connie) Schell and Cynthia K. Schell; granddaughter Danyel (Joe) Wiesman; nieces Jennifer (Eric) Manuel, Becky Monger, and Oralee (Jim) Coleman; nephew Douglas (Carol) Whitford; three great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2017