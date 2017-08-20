Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN HUDSON BOHANAN. View Sign

JOHN HUDSON

BOHANAN, 83



LAKELAND - John Hudson Bohanan was born in Lakeland, Florida on February 24, 1934. He went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on August 16, 2017. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

He was employed by Peoples Bank of Lakeland for 45 years and retired from Huntington National Bank.

He graduated from Stetson University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. Also, he completed the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

He married Deanna Holloway in 1962.

John served as President of the Boys Club of Lakeland Board of Directors and was Treasurer of the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

John was also a Certified Instructor in the Dale Carnegie Course for 21 years. He was active in the Lakeland Community becoming a lifetime member of the Polk Advertising Federation and the first elected Vice President of the Downtown Lakeland Partnership.

He proudly served in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea.

He is survived by his son, Paul Bohanan and his daughter Kelly Goforth (son-in-law Alex). He was preceded in death by his wife, Deanna Holloway Bo-hanan, his father and mother, William and Emma Bohanan and sisters, Georgia Mae and Daisy and brothers, James Colon, Sanford 'Doc', William Jasper 'Pete' and Carl.

As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Great Company of Publishers (GCP), in the remarks please specify Mongolia. Calvary Baptist Church is working with GCP to publish the Old Testament Mongolian Bible Translation. Donations can be mailed to Calvary Baptist Church, 1945 North Florida Ave., Lakeland, FL 33805.

The viewing will take place on Saturday, August 26 at 9:00 a.m. and funeral services at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 1945 North Florida Ave., Lakeland, Florida, followed by a Funeral Procession and Committal Service at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland, Florida.







JOHN HUDSONBOHANAN, 83LAKELAND - John Hudson Bohanan was born in Lakeland, Florida on February 24, 1934. He went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on August 16, 2017. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.He was employed by Peoples Bank of Lakeland for 45 years and retired from Huntington National Bank.He graduated from Stetson University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. Also, he completed the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.He married Deanna Holloway in 1962.John served as President of the Boys Club of Lakeland Board of Directors and was Treasurer of the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.John was also a Certified Instructor in the Dale Carnegie Course for 21 years. He was active in the Lakeland Community becoming a lifetime member of the Polk Advertising Federation and the first elected Vice President of the Downtown Lakeland Partnership.He proudly served in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea.He is survived by his son, Paul Bohanan and his daughter Kelly Goforth (son-in-law Alex). He was preceded in death by his wife, Deanna Holloway Bo-hanan, his father and mother, William and Emma Bohanan and sisters, Georgia Mae and Daisy and brothers, James Colon, Sanford 'Doc', William Jasper 'Pete' and Carl.As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Great Company of Publishers (GCP), in the remarks please specify Mongolia. Calvary Baptist Church is working with GCP to publish the Old Testament Mongolian Bible Translation. Donations can be mailed to Calvary Baptist Church, 1945 North Florida Ave., Lakeland, FL 33805.The viewing will take place on Saturday, August 26 at 9:00 a.m. and funeral services at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 1945 North Florida Ave., Lakeland, Florida, followed by a Funeral Procession and Committal Service at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland, Florida. Published in Ledger from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2017

