LAKELAND - Laura Smith Lee, 90, passed away Aug. 17, 2017.
Laura was born in Overton County, Tennessee, and moved to Florida in the 50s. She loved above everything being with her family. Laura also loved her plants, especially her orchids. She also enjoyed antiquing, and had a nice collection of pitchers, as part of her collection. It didn't matter if it was by car, boat, plane or train, Laura was always 'ready to go,' no matter where.
She was a fun loving person that could make you laugh without trying, but she is happier where she is now. We love her and miss her so much, but we had to let her go...
Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Harley Lee; parents, Sid & Callie Smith; brother, JC Smith; and sister, Anna Pearl Matheny. She is survived by her children, Dewayne (Gloria) Lee, Sid (Cheryl) Lee, Jenny (Ray) Cox and Gail Lee; sister, Linda Bilbry; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tues. (Aug. 22nd) from 10-11 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Funeral services will follow at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Oak Hill Burial Park.
