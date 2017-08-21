ELIZABETH 'BETTY' RUST, 89
|
LAKELAND - Betty went to be with the Lord on August 5, 2017, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born in Baldwin, N.Y., on Sept. 13, 1927.
Preceded in death by Ralph (husband), Eliza-beth Wellendorf (moth-er), Adele Forsythe (sister), Sharon Hood (daughter), and Justin Hood (grandson).
Survived by children Richard, Mark & Karen Lane & 7 grandchildren.
Ralph & Betty moved to Lakeland in 1960, as Ralph was a Naval recruiter. Ralph & Betty founded Crown Printing in 1967. Betty retired from Sears. She was an active member of the Republican Women's Club & a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She will be greatly missed.
Memorial service to be held on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
St Paul Lutheran Church
4450 Harden Blvd
Lakeland, FL 33813
Published in Ledger from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2017