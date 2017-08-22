BEVERLY
|
BOGART, 74
DAVENPORT - Beverly Bogart passed away Friday evening, August 11, 2017, at Heart of Florida Hospital.
Beverly was born in Detroit, Michigan, September 28, 1942. She was incredibly active and always full of life, a very involved and beloved member of her community. Beverly was known for her world travels, incredible cooking, and talented crafting. She loved to have family dinners, where her famous Grammy bread, spaghetti, and mushrooms would take center stage! Her devotion was always to her family.
Beverly was predeceased by her parents Bruno and Marie Hildebrandt and sister Norma Letzmann. She is survived by her loving husband John Bogart and children; Kimberly (Daniel) Kendall, Kris (Donald) Bruning, and Scott (Deborah) Bogart, as well as five grandchildren; Holly, Anthony, Joshua, Benjamin, and Jackie.
There will be a memorial service at the High Vista Clubhouse on August 24, 2017 at 11 am.
