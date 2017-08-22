ROBERTA W. SMITH
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERTA W. (THOMPSON) SMITH.
(THOMPSON), 82
LAKELAND - Ms. Roberta W. Smith (Thompson), 82, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 15, 2017.
She was born on November 28, 1934 in Los Angeles, California to Maud and Robert Carter. She grew up in Missouri, but after marrying the late Jack Thompson, she later settled in Lakeland, Florida where she raised her family. Robbie retired from FMC Corporation as a receptionist and thoroughly enjoyed working there. Due to health reasons, she moved to Alabama to live with her daughter and left many of her dear friends behind whom she truly missed.
Roberta is survived by her daughters, Kimberly McLean-Mundy (Mike) and Torri Young; her son, Bruce Thompson (Barbara); her niece, Diane Hutchison; and her four grandchildren, Eric, Courtney, Joshua and Tiffany.
A memorial service for family will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. at Wolf Bay Lodge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at the following link: http://www2.jdrf.org/site/TR?fr_id=6919&pg=personal&px=11589785 .
Funeral arrangements through Cason Funeral Service, Inc. in Foley, Alabama. Please visit casonfuneralservice.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2017