Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERTA W. (THOMPSON) SMITH. View Sign

ROBERTA W. SMITH

(THOMPSON), 82



LAKELAND - Ms. Roberta W. Smith (Thompson), 82, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 15, 2017.

She was born on November 28, 1934 in Los Angeles, California to Maud and Robert Carter. She grew up in Missouri, but after marrying the late Jack Thompson, she later settled in Lakeland, Florida where she raised her family. Robbie retired from FMC Corporation as a receptionist and thoroughly enjoyed working there. Due to health reasons, she moved to Alabama to live with her daughter and left many of her dear friends behind whom she truly missed.

Roberta is survived by her daughters, Kimberly McLean-Mundy (Mike) and Torri Young; her son, Bruce Thompson (Barbara); her niece, Diane Hutchison; and her four grandchildren, Eric, Courtney, Joshua and Tiffany.

A memorial service for family will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. at Wolf Bay Lodge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at the following link:

Funeral arrangements through Cason Funeral Service, Inc. in Foley, Alabama. Please visit



ROBERTA W. SMITH(THOMPSON), 82LAKELAND - Ms. Roberta W. Smith (Thompson), 82, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 15, 2017.She was born on November 28, 1934 in Los Angeles, California to Maud and Robert Carter. She grew up in Missouri, but after marrying the late Jack Thompson, she later settled in Lakeland, Florida where she raised her family. Robbie retired from FMC Corporation as a receptionist and thoroughly enjoyed working there. Due to health reasons, she moved to Alabama to live with her daughter and left many of her dear friends behind whom she truly missed.Roberta is survived by her daughters, Kimberly McLean-Mundy (Mike) and Torri Young; her son, Bruce Thompson (Barbara); her niece, Diane Hutchison; and her four grandchildren, Eric, Courtney, Joshua and Tiffany.A memorial service for family will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. at Wolf Bay Lodge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at the following link: http://www2.jdrf.org/site/TR?fr_id=6919&pg=personal&px=11589785 Funeral arrangements through Cason Funeral Service, Inc. in Foley, Alabama. Please visit casonfuneralservice.com to sign the guestbook. Published in Ledger from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com