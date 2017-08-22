WESLEY 'BO'
CARUTHERS, Sr.
MULBERRY - Wesley Caruthers, Sr., 78, of Mulberry, Florida, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 18, 2017 at the Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Born in Bradley Junction, Florida to Leola and Jesse James Caruthers, he was proud to have been a Floridian his whole life.
Wesley, or better known to his family and friends as 'Bo,' was a one of kind person or character to all who knew him. He was the type of person who lit up a room when he came into it and loved to talk to everyone. He had a story for everything and boy did we love that southern drawl.
Bo served our country in the 101st Airborne as a paratrooper and was an active member of the Mulberry American Legion Post 72. He worked most of his life as Supervisor at IMC and retired after 43 years. Bo was an avid fisherman and enjoyed the outside very much, especially trips to our family camp in Stillwater Reservoir in the Adirondacks.
Bo was an extremely loving and caring husband and father. He is survived by his wife Mary Lois of 25 years, his children Julie Danforth (Randy), Candace Simmons, Wesley Car-uthers, Jr., Donna Friedman (Bill), Richard Canfield, Susan LaVallee (Glen), as well as his many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, friends and his beloved dog Molly.
Family Services will be held graveside at Machpellah Cemetery at 2:00 pm on August 23, 2017. A memorial service will be held in Mulberry, Florida later this year. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2017