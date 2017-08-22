OPAL L.
BENNETT, 92
WINTER HAVEN - Opal L. Bennett, age 92, of Winter Haven, peacefully passed away from this life and joined her Lord on August 19, 2017.
She was born in Robertsdale, Alabama on November 8, 1924, but moved to Winter Haven as a young woman where she met and married her husband of 66 years, Estel Bennett.
She worked in the citrus industry for many years as a sectionizer with Snively Groves, but later in life, she took an administrative job with Polk County Schools where she worked fro twenty years.
Mrs. Bennett was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter Sandra Frost and seven siblings.
Survivors include her son Barry Bennett, three grandchildren: Drew (Ashley) Bennett, Leslee (MattE) Diaz, Ragon Frost, and seven great grandchildren.
Visitation is Wed-nesday, August 23, 2017 from 10-11 AM with funeral services at 11 AM, both at Redeemer City Church, 1410 Dundee Road, Winter Haven, FL, 33884.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2017