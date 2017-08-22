LORETTA
LAKELAND - Loretta Chadwick passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2017.
She enjoyed gardening and sewing. She also loved God, her family and her dogs and cat. She attended Berea Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sister Irene Gibson; nieces and nephews Susie iPercefull, Valerie Gengler, Kelley Proctor, Teresa Williams, Ronald Grimes, Buddy Williamson, Frank Emery, Toby Williamson, and Matthew Gibson.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 8/26/17 at 11 a.m. at Berea Baptist Church, 1407 Hwy. 92 W., Auburndale, FL, 33823.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2017