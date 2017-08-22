GENE
SMITH, Sr.
MULBERRY - Gene Smith, Sr., 83, passed away Aug. 17, 2017.
Mr. Smith was born in Enterprise, AL on May 6, 1934. He served in the U.S. Army, and was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Mulberry.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Shirley Marvin Smith; children, Gene Smith, Jr., Glenn Smith, Debbie Smith; step children, Wayne Marvin, Tami Estes and Dee Lee; 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted Sat. Aug. 26th at 3 PM at Southside Baptist Church in Mulberry. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Southside Baptist Church Building Fund for kitchen renovations.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2017