JAMES LEE
|
HIGGINS, Jr.
LAKELAND - James Lee Higgins, Jr. died Saturday August 19th, 2017 at his home in Lakeland Florida.
He was born in Goshen, Virginia and was a former resident of Baltimore, Maryland.
He is preceded in death by his parents James L. Higgins Sr. and Ruth Higgins, and his daughter Lisa Higgins Mckerley. He is survived by his wife Annabelle Higgins, his daughter Sandy Higgins (Mike), his daughter Gina Welch (Tony), stepsons Gregory Mik-els, Matthew Twitty (Jessica), stepdaughter Ann Briggs (Terry) of West Virginia, his brother Michael Higgins (Marie) of Baltimore, Maryland, his niece Rhonda Campbell (Bobby). He has eight grandchildren and five step-grandchildren.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2017