PIRILLO, 63
LAKELAND - Nick Anthony Pirillo, 63, died August 18, 2017. Born August 13, 1954 in Parkersburg, WV to the late Nick Frank Pirillo and Ann Rita Coram Pirillo. He graduated from Parkersburg Cath-olic High School in 1972, received his Nursing degree from Lynchburg College, Lynchburg, VA and was employed at Lakeland Regional Hospital for 28 years, fondly known as 'Nick at Night' where he worked the graveyard shift on various wards including Mental Health and Adolescents.
Nick was an avid fan of NASCAR, West Virginia University Mountaineers, the Pittsburg Steelers and his dog Sunny, but nothing was more valuable to him than his two beautiful children (whom he is survived by) John and Allison Pirillo, also survived by his brother Frank & (Mary) Pirillo, sisters Cindy & (Don) Rood, Rita & (Alex) Walters and his beloved significant other, Kerry Poz, along with 5 nieces and 3 nephews. We will all miss him tremendously!
A visitation will be held at the Lakeland Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 from 10-11AM, with a funeral service at 11AM. Interment will follow in the Oak Hill Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in his honor to the .
Published in Ledger from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2017