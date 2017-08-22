JOHN
DUNNAM, 80
LAKELAND - John Dunnam, 80, of Lakeland, FL, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2017.
He was born March 23, 1937 to Arnold and Mildred Dunnam and previously resided in West Palm Beach, FL. He was employed as a lineman / electrician and a member of IBEW for more than 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Pauline Dunnam, and brothers Daniel Dunnam and George Dunnam.
He was a loving father, husband, veteran and friend to all. He is survived by his brothers, Ben Dunnam, Carl Dunnam, Freddy Dunnam, Kenny Dunnam and sisters, Patricia Smith and Martha Cullom. He is also survived by his children, Michele Lynn Gray (Jimmy), Mike Bess and Judy Bass, five grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Kathleen Historical Society on September 30, 2017 from 12noon to 5pm.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2017