WILLIAM CARL
DICKS
Longtime
Businessman/
City Commissioner
LAKELAND - William Carl Dicks, Army veteran, long time businessman, city commissioner, mayor and loving husband, father and grandfather died Wednesday, August 9, 2017.
A memorial will be held in his honor on Friday, August 25, 2017 at College Heights United Methodist Church, beginning at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to College Heights United Methodist Church, 942 South Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33803.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2017