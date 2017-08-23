JOSEPH LEO

STASIAK



LAKELAND - Joseph L. Stasiak, 91, of Lakeland, FL, died on August 14, 2017. He was born on October 17, 1925, in Calumet City, IL.

Joe served in the United States Army Air Force as a Corporal. Later, he became a builder and contractor, beginning in Casper, Wyoming.

Joe was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, St. John Neumann Men's Club, and Ridgewood Carvers. He loved carving whistles and knives to give away to children. Joe also loved to fish, dance, listen to music, and loved to make people laugh, even at the hospital, clinic and Oakbridge Rehabilitation Center.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Marion Surd of IL; parents, Piotr and Anna (Niescor) Stasiak; five siblings: Helen Szczepaniak, Sabina Krill, Peter Stasiak, Elizabeth Svetlecich, and Tony Stasiak; grandchildren: Michelle Stasiak, Allison Stasiak, and Kimberly Stasiak. He is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Teddy Stasiak; five children: Peg (Rick) Austermann of MO, Richard (Mary) Stasiak of CO, Deborah Hansen of CO, Michael (Anita) Stasiak of Lakeland, FL, Joseph (Cheryl) Stasiak of CO, and his sister Erna Keown of IN; 14 grandchildren: Stacy (Kirk) Strong, Eric (Michelle) Nanista, Gerry (Emily) Stasiak, Bryan (Sarah) Nanista, Greg (Jessie) Austermann, Jon (Katie) Stasiak, Jennifer (Matt) Mullaney, Jessica (Anthony) Pratt, Lindsey (Bucky) Smith, Ashley (Brandon) McMillen, Johnny Standerski, Hanna Standerski, Alexander Stasiak, and Zachary Stasiak; 16 great-grandchildren; Peyton Strong, Ella Stasiak, Olivia Stasiak, Brody Strong, Aidan Stasiak, Hudson Stasiak, Isabella Nanista, Wil Stasiak, Riley Nanista, Madeline Mullaney, Carter Austermann, Annette Mullaney, Hudson Austermann, Calvin Pratt, Alice Pratt, and Jasper Smith.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church on Saturday, August 26, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior. Memorials may be sent to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 501 E. Carter Road, Lakeland, FL 33813. Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.heathfuneralchapel.com Published in Ledger from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2017 Read More Listen to Obituary