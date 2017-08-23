Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JOHN MICHAEL

SKAPIK, Jr., 72



MINERAL BLUFF, GA. - John Michael Skapik, Jr., age 72, of Mineral Bluff, GA, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2017 at his home. He was born in Louisville, KY on July 23, 1945. He was a member of the Mineral Bluff House of Prayer and was a heavy machine operator for the mining company Mosaic until retirement. He served our country as a Marine in Vietnam as a helicopter gunner.

He is preceded in death by his father, John Michael Skapik, Sr.; and brothers, Richard Skapik and John Wayne Marple.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Beverly Skapik of the home; sons, John Michael (Laura) Skapik III of Durham, NC, Tony (Patricia) Skapik of Wauchula, FL, and John Alvin (Denia) Mitchell of Zolfo Springs, FL; grandchildren, Victoria Torrez of Wauchula, FL, Paris Mitchell of Wauchula, FL, Richard Anthony Skapik of Wauchula, FL, John Mitchell, Jr. of Zolfo Springs, FL, McClain Mitchell of Wauchula, FL, Kevin Mitchell, Jr. of Wauchula, FL, and Jace Mitchell of Wauchula, FL.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Skapik was held on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 5:00 pm from the Mineral Bluff House of Prayer (9557 Lakewood Hwy, Mineral Bluff, GA 30559) with Rev. Elizabeth Long officiating and full military honors being provided by the North Georgia Honor Guard. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the U.S. Department of









7871 Blue Ridge Drive

Blue Ridge , GA 30513

(706) 632-2267 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2017

