DONALD ROY MORROW



BUTLER, PA. - Donald Roy Morrow of Butler, PA, Lakeland, FL and The Villages, FL finished his life on earth Thursday August 17, 2017. Don graduated from Butler High School in 1947 and immediately traveled to Texas to work in the oil fields. In 1950 the Korean conflict started and conscription was at hand. Don joined the Air Force and trained to be a radio operator on B29s.

During his leave he was able to marry his first wife Alice Jurysta but was immediately sent to the Philippines and would not see her again for 2 years. During his time in the Philippines he ran special covert operations into communist China and set up listening posts. After Don's service was over he enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh where he earned a bachelor's degree in a little over two years. Don and Alice moved to Florida soon after where Don was personally selected by Dr. Armand Hammer to lead a new mining operation in Lake City and later in Lakeland, Florida.

A prodigious man who entertained Senators, Presidents and delegates from East and Far East nations at times at our house. Don's professional success was ascribable to his education at the University of Pittsburgh followed by Harvard Business School. Although well learned, Don never failed to remember his origins of the blue collar Pennsylvania steel town where he learned work ethics. Maybe that's why labor/ management feuds never occurred under his watch.

Although counterintuitive, Don was a staunch advocate for environmentalism while leading a phosphate strip mining company. He invented many new methods of land reclamation to return the land to its natural conditions after the minerals had been taken. He was honored with many awards for conservation. His attentiveness was specific to Florida wetlands. Until the day he retired, the state of Florida had an environmental activist.

In 2000, Don lost his wife Alice to lung cancer, he found his second love in 2005, in Marian Larson. They traveled far regions of the world and enjoyed spending summers in Minneapolis and winters in The Villages. Don took up skulling as his favorite past time, the inspiration was admiring the boats as they paddled down the Charles River. He also continued playing golf. As a great omen of good times to come, he made his first and only hole in one the day before his marriage to Marian. In later years, although a bit immobile, he spent a good proportion of his time with his grandkids. Don's two favorite places were Jackson Hole and Boca Grande, which will be his final resting place.

Don is survived by his second wife Marian Larson, his son Wayne Morrow (Celicia), their children, Danelle, Adalae, and Nicholas, Don's daughter in-law Regina Morrow Robinson, and grandchildren Michael and Rebecca, his brother David Morrow and sister June Rausch, his step children (Bruce Wilson (Lorri), Lori Photiades (Mark), Bruce Larson (Sue) and 1 grandchild Melinda and 3 great grandchildren). He is preceded in death by his wife Alice Jurysta Morrow and sons, Samual David Morrow, Donald Frederick Morrow, John William Morrow and Michael Thomas Morrow.

Don's funeral service will be Friday August 25, 1:00pm at All Saints Episcopal Church, Lakeland, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to All Saints Episcopal Church or Compassionate Care Hospice, The Villages.







