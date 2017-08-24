DAPHINE
HENDERSON STEWART, 82
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Daphine Henderson Stewart, age 82, of Auburndale passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2017, in Auburndale.
Mrs. Stewart was born in Auburndale to Carlos and Miriah Hall Henderson and lived in this area most of her life. She was a retired registered nurse with Winter Haven Hospital and a member of Westwood Missionary Baptist Church. Mrs. Stewart enjoyed gardening, sewing and quilting.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Earl Stewart. Survivors include 2 sons: Carlos (Donna) Stewart and Randy Stewart, 2 daughters: Joni (Eddy) Hewitt and Suzi (Frankie) Elmore, 2 brothers: Larry and Gary Henderson, grandchildren: Tabitha Hill, Rachel Stewart, Cale Stewart, Michelle Townley, Jimmy Hewitt, Jason Hewitt, Alex Elmore and Caroline Elmore and 10 great grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 5 until 7 PM on Friday at the Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2017