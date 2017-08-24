DALE EUGENE
SMITHMIER, 71
WINTER HAVEN - Dale Eugene Smithmier, 71, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away on August 19, 2017 in Winter Haven Hospital.
Dale was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Lawrence Smithmier and Joella (Davidson) Smithmier on October 11, 1945. He was a veteran and served in the Army from 1964 to 1967. He was a member of the IBEW for almost 50 years. He worked as an Outside Electrical Lineman for 30 years and 10 years as union rep for IBEW Local 222 in Florida. He was president of Local 222 for 15 years and a member of the American Legion Post #8. Dale enjoyed spending time with his family, boating, golfing, watching Kansas City Royals and Mizzou Tigers, and wood working.
Dale is preceded in death by his father, mother, sister, Deanna Walker and brother, Randall Smithmier.
Dale is survived by his loving partner, Sandy Eskins, son, Matthew Smithmier (S. Lake Tahoe, CA), daughter, Nicole Rodgers (The Colony, TX), and grandson, US Air Force SSgt Cody Rodgers, (San Antonio, TX).
There will be no service but memorials may be given to Children of Deceased Local 222 Members Fund, Mayo Clinic or . Condolences may be sent at
