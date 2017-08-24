Joyce Ann Vanscoy

JOYCE ANN
VANSCOY

LAKELAND - Joyce Ann Vanscoy passed away on Aug. 20, 2017.
She is survived by her sons: Michael G. Vanscoy, Jeffrey Vans-coy and David Black; daughter Karen Johnston; grandchildren, Christopher & Christian (Michael's); Ethan, Evan and Kaitlin (Jeffrey's); Tiffany and Adam (Karen's); siblings, Juanita Ruth Swann (deceased), Jan-ice Carolyn Swann, Barbara June Colavito (Richard), Hershel Swann (Beth), Charlotte Jean Adkins (Danny), Renee Kitchen (Kerry), Paul Bruce Swann (deceased), Gary Lee Swann (Cathy) and Donna Ross (Robert).
Published in Ledger from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2017
Arrangements under the direction of:
Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home
400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road | Gotha, FL 34734 | (407) 293-1361
