CAMILLA ANN
|
ELLIS
Volunteer/Homemaker
LAKELAND - Camilla Ann Ellis, age 93, passed away Thurs-day, August 17, 2017, at Encore Nursing Home in Avalon Park, Florida, with children and grandchildren by her side.
She is survived by 5 children, 7 grandchildren and 4 great- grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 26th at 11am at College Heights United Methodist Church.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2017