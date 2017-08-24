ROBERT H.
PFINGSTON, 76
WINTER HAVEN - Robert H. Pfingston, 76, of Winter Haven, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Born October 8, 1940 in Evansville, IN to Roy and Lavada Duncan Pfingston, he moved here in 1988 from Evansville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, attended the Willow Oak Assembly of God in Mulberry and was the owner of P.M. Financial Group selling insurance for Mutual of Omaha. He spent his entire life preparing for the day he could meet the Lord.
Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty; two sons, Brett (Renae) Pfingston and Rev. Scott (Kim) Pfingston, both of Winter Haven, FL; a daughter, Melodi (Jon) Wood of Maitland, FL; a brother, Roy Pfingston, Jr. of Bartow, FL; a sister, Glenda Yeager of Lake Alfred, FL; eleven grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm, Friday, August 25, 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, August 26, 2017 in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Rolling Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Willow Oak Assembly of God, 4045 Bailey Road, Mulberry, FL 33860. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2017