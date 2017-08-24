WILBUR LEE
WOODSON, 80
BARTOW - Wilbur Lee Woodson, age 80, passed away on August 23, 2017, at his residence. He was born December 25, 1936, in Tecumseh, Nebraska to Charles Wilbur and Edith Mildred Wood-son.
He is survived by his wife Ethel Yvonne Hansen Woodson; sons Wib Woodson; granddaughter Abby Wood-son; step-daughter Paula Tarver; step-sons Kim Hansen and Keith Hansen; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren; brother Bill Woodson; sisters Charlene (Henry) Burge, Wilma Woodson and Nancy Woodson.
The family would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice for their compassion and professional service.
Condolences may be offered at:
www.lakelandfuneralhome.com.
Lakeland Funeral Home
2125 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in Ledger from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2017