HARDY, 90
WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Maurine Norris Hardy, age 90, a resident of Winter Haven, passed away Tues. Aug. 22, 2017 at her home with family.
Mrs. Hardy was born March 16, 1927 in Auburndale to George William and Annie Elizabeth (Cooley) O'Neal. She was a lifetime resident of the area, retired press printing operator and attended Berea Baptist Church in Auburndale. Maurine enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her 1st husband Noah Norris and 2nd husband Johnny Hardy.
Maurine is survived by her loving family: 3 sons: Cecil (Pat) Roller of Olive Branch, MS, Harry (Faye) Norris of Auburndale, David (Linda) Norris of Winter Haven, daughter Pat (Terry) Daghita of Auburndale, 7 grandchildren, 11 gt. grandchildren and 7 gt. gt. grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Fri. Aug. 25th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM. Interment will follow at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2017