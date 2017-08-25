WALTER 'LENNY'
LEONARD, 87
HAINES CITY - Walter 'Lenny' Leonard, 87, passed away on 8/21/17.
Lenny was born in New Haven, CT on 6/1/30 to Elmer and Loretta Leonard. He retired from the US Navy and he was a stationary engineer.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Meriden, CT. Lenny loved God, his nation and his family. He enjoyed watching horse racing, dog racing and he was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinal Baseball team.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda J. Leonard; 1 son, Walter Jr.; 3 daughters, April L. Canalia (Chris), Loretta Ordine, Marie Leonard; 3 in laws, James (Barbara), Judy (Danny), Joyce; 4 grandchildren, Ryan (Elaine), Matthew (Erin), Sarah, Andrew; 2 great grandchildren, Tyanna, Gabriel; close friends, Fran, Georgia, June, Karen; many nieces/nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm Monday, 8/28/17. Service will on Tuesday, 8/29/17 at 10 a.m. at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in HC, FL. He will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2017