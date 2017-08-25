Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DON L. SPARKS. View Sign

DON L.

SPARKS, 89



WINTER HAVEN - Don L. Sparks, of Winter Haven, FL and formerly from West Milton, Ohio, passed from this life on Sunday, August 13, 2017, 5 days before his 90th birthday. He had been battling cancer and associated health issues for a few months, but his rapid decline was unexpected.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years Betty Stocksdale Sparks; his daughter Vickie Wagar and husband Ken; and his son C. Russell Sparks. In addition, he is survived by 4 grandchildren, Katara Hause and husband Chad, Keith Wagar and wife Jennifer, Amanda France and husband Josh, and Samantha Sparks. He also will be missed by his 11 great grandchildren.

Don served in the USAF at Wright Patterson AFB from 1945 to 1948. He was a tool and die maker at Frigidaire and Delco Manufacturing for 40 years. He was a long time member of West Milton Lodge #577 F&AM.

Don retired in 1984 and he and Betty moved to Winter Haven, Florida where he became active as a volunteer with the Disney Classic golf tournament for 22 years. He was also active at the St. John's United Methodist Church in Winter Haven where he was known as the 'Candy Man' for always having hard candies to give to his fellow worshipers at every service.

Don had a wide circle of friends through his church and family. He was particularly fond of keeping his family close. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

A memorial service will soon be held at the convenience of the family.

Don would be most pleased if in lieu of flowers donations be made in his name to St. John's United Methodist Church, 1800 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven, FL, 33884.



Published in Ledger from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com