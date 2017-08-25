DON L.
SPARKS, 89
WINTER HAVEN - Don L. Sparks, of Winter Haven, FL and formerly from West Milton, Ohio, passed from this life on Sunday, August 13, 2017, 5 days before his 90th birthday. He had been battling cancer and associated health issues for a few months, but his rapid decline was unexpected.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years Betty Stocksdale Sparks; his daughter Vickie Wagar and husband Ken; and his son C. Russell Sparks. In addition, he is survived by 4 grandchildren, Katara Hause and husband Chad, Keith Wagar and wife Jennifer, Amanda France and husband Josh, and Samantha Sparks. He also will be missed by his 11 great grandchildren.
Don served in the USAF at Wright Patterson AFB from 1945 to 1948. He was a tool and die maker at Frigidaire and Delco Manufacturing for 40 years. He was a long time member of West Milton Lodge #577 F&AM.
Don retired in 1984 and he and Betty moved to Winter Haven, Florida where he became active as a volunteer with the Disney Classic golf tournament for 22 years. He was also active at the St. John's United Methodist Church in Winter Haven where he was known as the 'Candy Man' for always having hard candies to give to his fellow worshipers at every service.
Don had a wide circle of friends through his church and family. He was particularly fond of keeping his family close. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service will soon be held at the convenience of the family.
Don would be most pleased if in lieu of flowers donations be made in his name to St. John's United Methodist Church, 1800 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven, FL, 33884.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2017