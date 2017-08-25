NANCY CAROLE
PUGH, 79
LAKELAND - Nancy Carole Pugh, 79, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 22, 2017. Carole was born in Ethel, Mississippi to Thomas Lawson and Nancy Burchield.
Carole moved to Florida in 1970. After raising her girls she went back to school as a surgery technician, and she worked at Lakeland Regional for 22 years. Carole is fondly remembered for her love of family, sports, and witty sense of humor.
She is greatly missed and survived by daughters: Grace Owen (David), Nan Simon (Dave), and Shari Mayfield (Ray), grandchildren: Dustin Mayfield, Joshua Mayfield, Molly Simon and Brock Simon, along with grand dogs Ripley and Sadie Owen; one great grandchild: Lilah Mayfield, sisters: Ellen Wasson and Ann Dean, along with a host of other family and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be Sunday, August 27, 2017 from 2pm-4pm at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in Carole's name to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2017