CAROL A.
|
WILDER, 83
LAKELAND - Carol A. Wilder, devoted wife and mother, age 83, of Lakeland, FL died on August 23, 2017. She was born in Fall River, MA on January 6, 1934. She was a long-time resident of Dartmouth, MA, but later in life became a permanent resident of Lakeland.
She worked for many years in retail for The Outlet Company and for JC Penney.
She was a communicant of St. Anthony Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard A. Wilder, a son, Douglas P. Wilder, a daughter, Deborah A. Borge, a sister, Joan Rocha, two grandchildren, Lauren E. Peterson and Andrew W. Borge and three great-grandchild-ren. She was predeceased by a son, Brian D. Wilder.
Funeral services will be private at the family's request. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her memory may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington VA 22202.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2017