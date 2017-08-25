ROSE K.
BOATWRIGHT, 89
BARTOW - Rose K. Boatwright, 89, of Bartow, passed away August 22, 2017. She was born April 16, 1928 in Sandusky, Ohio to parents Nicholas and Barbara Albrecht Manoylovich. Rose was a proud first generation American.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband James Boatwright, Sr.; and 5 siblings. Left to treasure her memory are her children: Sammy Bliss, Marla (Glenn) Hicks, Susan (Major) Stover, Dallar Bliss, Steve (Sheila) Bliss, Dianne Conner, James (Dara) Boatwright, Jr.; 19 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; and her sister Kate Carr.
Rose was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; she adored her family and the times they spent together. She was a long time member of the 1st Baptist Church at the Mall. As a two time cancer survivor, she knew what mattered most, her faith and her family.
A visitation will be held 5-7PM on Friday, Aug 25 at the Lakeland Funeral Home, with a funeral service on Saturday at 11AM. Entombment will follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to the .
