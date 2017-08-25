Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAE CHARLES BEST. View Sign

FORT MEADE - Mrs. Mae Charles Best, 93, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2017 at her home in Fort Meade.

Mrs. Best was born October 26, 1923 in Coffee Springs, AL, and moved to Fort Meade from Bartow in 1954. She was a retired lunchroom manager of Lewis Elementary in Fort Meade and also worked in the lunchroom of Fort Meade high school for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fort Meade and a graduate of Bartow High School.

Mrs. Best was preceded in death by her parents, Charles G. and Allie Mae Ougburn Aycock; husband, Clarence Oliver Best; son, Charles Hubert Best; and two brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by her son, C. Alan Best and wife Jill, Avon Park, FL; daughters, Carolyn Parker, Fort Meade, FL and Marilyn Sue Best, Winter Haven, FL; eleven grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Sunday, August 27, 2017 at Hancock Funeral Home, 945 E. Broadway, Fort Meade. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 28, 2017 from the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, 307 E. Broadway, Fort Meade, with Pastor Kenny Slay officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Meade.

