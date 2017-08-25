STANLEY R.
|
DISHON
12/5/1931 - 8/21/2017
MULBERRY - Stanley R. Dishon, age 85, passed away August 21, 2017 at L.R.M.C.
He is survived by his loving family.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 28, 2017 from 5:00-6:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry , FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Published in Ledger from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2017