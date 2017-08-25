DAVID W.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID W. BENT.
BENT, Sr., 78
LAKELAND - Mr. David W. Bent, Sr., age 78, died August 21, 2017, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Green Bay, WI, on December 8, 1938. He graduated from Burlington High School, US. Air Force training, and Federal Aviation Administration training. He joined the U.S. Air Force in Dec. 1956, achieving the rank of Airman 2nd Class before being honorably discharged in Jan. 1960. He worked for the Cadillac Division of General Motors and the Federal Aviation Administration for 45 years achieving the title of Electronic Technician class 2101-H. David earned multiple awards and honors for his creativity, leadership and dedication. He was a lifelong believe in our Lord Jesus Christ and joined Faith Lutheran Church when he moved to Lakeland in 2006. He continued his stewardship through his love for everyone. He made many friends at Faith and will be sorely missed.
Mr. Bent was preceded in death by his wife Jean (Fritcher) Bent, to whom he married on June 3, 1959, father Harold Bent, mother Norma Bent, stepmother Esther Bent, sister Diane Mosley and grandson Daniel Legate. He is survived by his daughter Myrna (Derick) Legate of Omaha, NE, son David (Autumn) Bent of Council Bluffs, IA, brother John (Mary) Bent of North Port, FL, sister Ruth (Garry) Pearson of Rockford, IL, brother James (Shelly) Bent of Racine, WI, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family deeply appreciates the professional care and kindness given to David by the doctors and nurses at the Lakeland Regional Medical Center, Pastor Richard Poutenis of Faith Lutheran Church, Ms. Kay Eades and all of David's dear friends.
Memorial Services will be held at Faith Lutheran Church on Sat. August 26, 2017 at 2 p.m.
David Russell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2017