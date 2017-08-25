Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID W. BENT. View Sign



BENT, Sr., 78



LAKELAND - Mr. David W. Bent, Sr., age 78, died August 21, 2017, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Green Bay, WI, on December 8, 1938. He graduated from Burlington High School, US. Air Force training, and Federal Aviation Administration training. He joined the

Mr. Bent was preceded in death by his wife Jean (Fritcher) Bent, to whom he married on June 3, 1959, father Harold Bent, mother Norma Bent, stepmother Esther Bent, sister Diane Mosley and grandson Daniel Legate. He is survived by his daughter Myrna (Derick) Legate of Omaha, NE, son David (Autumn) Bent of Council Bluffs, IA, brother John (Mary) Bent of North Port, FL, sister Ruth (Garry) Pearson of Rockford, IL, brother James (Shelly) Bent of Racine, WI, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family deeply appreciates the professional care and kindness given to David by the doctors and nurses at the Lakeland Regional Medical Center, Pastor Richard Poutenis of Faith Lutheran Church, Ms. Kay Eades and all of David's dear friends.

Memorial Services will be held at Faith Lutheran Church on Sat. August 26, 2017 at 2 p.m.

David Russell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



DAVID W.BENT, Sr., 78LAKELAND - Mr. David W. Bent, Sr., age 78, died August 21, 2017, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.He was born in Green Bay, WI, on December 8, 1938. He graduated from Burlington High School, US. Air Force training, and Federal Aviation Administration training. He joined the U.S. Air Force in Dec. 1956, achieving the rank of Airman 2nd Class before being honorably discharged in Jan. 1960. He worked for the Cadillac Division of General Motors and the Federal Aviation Administration for 45 years achieving the title of Electronic Technician class 2101-H. David earned multiple awards and honors for his creativity, leadership and dedication. He was a lifelong believe in our Lord Jesus Christ and joined Faith Lutheran Church when he moved to Lakeland in 2006. He continued his stewardship through his love for everyone. He made many friends at Faith and will be sorely missed.Mr. Bent was preceded in death by his wife Jean (Fritcher) Bent, to whom he married on June 3, 1959, father Harold Bent, mother Norma Bent, stepmother Esther Bent, sister Diane Mosley and grandson Daniel Legate. He is survived by his daughter Myrna (Derick) Legate of Omaha, NE, son David (Autumn) Bent of Council Bluffs, IA, brother John (Mary) Bent of North Port, FL, sister Ruth (Garry) Pearson of Rockford, IL, brother James (Shelly) Bent of Racine, WI, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.The family deeply appreciates the professional care and kindness given to David by the doctors and nurses at the Lakeland Regional Medical Center, Pastor Richard Poutenis of Faith Lutheran Church, Ms. Kay Eades and all of David's dear friends.Memorial Services will be held at Faith Lutheran Church on Sat. August 26, 2017 at 2 p.m.David Russell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Published in Ledger from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force General Motors Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com