JAMES ETTA (FOSTER) HORN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES ETTA HORN.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT. - James Etta Horn, 66, passed Tuesday August 8, 2017, at a lo-cal Post Acute facility. She was born May 24, 1951, in Tennessee to (James Foster) Mary Ann Dooley, James Edward Dooley, with her early years in school spent in Chatta-nooga, Tennessee. She graduated from West High in Utah and participated in track, and other activities such as dance and was known for her braiding skills. She then attended the U of U. She worked at Unisys, retired from Loftus.
She leaves to grieve in her passing, Lee Roy Horn, husband: brother Charles Lee (Denise) Dooley, Cindy (Dooley) Gresham, sisters Gwen McAllister, Renee (Mygnon Walters), deceased brother James Foster and sister Charlotte Foster; three daughters, Tracy (James) Hodge, Ebony Horn, Yitsarah Israel (Lee Etta) (Kwasi Osei'tutu), 2 grandsons and 2 fur grandbabies; and a host of friends. She will be missed and loved by all.
Published in Ledger on Aug. 25, 2017