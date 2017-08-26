Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REVEREND RON PLEMONS. View Sign

FAIRBORN, OH. - Reverend Ron Plemons, Pastor of First Baptist Church of Fairborn, stepped from this world into the presence of his Savior and Lord on Tuesday evening, August 22, 2017. Pastor Ron was born in Waco, Texas to Gerald and Helga (Lorenz) Plemons.

Ron has served as Pastor of Southside Baptist Church in Lakeland, Florida, Cornerstone Baptist Church in Houston, Texas, and as Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church of Fairborn since 2007. He led his congregations to support local, national and international missions and he served in New Mexico, Colorado, Denmark, Ireland and Trinidad. His favorite scripture is I Timothy 1:15, 'It is a faithful and true saying that Christ Jesus came to save sinners of whom I am chief.'

Bro. Ron is deeply missed by his congregations, fellow ministers and by his wife of 32 years, Susan Plemons of Fairborn as well as their many spiritual children including Nico Knabe of Bremen, Germany and Abbey Phillips of Houston, Texas. He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald Donald Plemons of Oglesby, Texas. In addition to his wife he is survived by his mother, Helga Plemons of Oglesby, Texas; two brothers, Dr. Ralph (Zahira) Plemons of Arlington, Texas and Danny (Lesia) Plemons of Austin, Texas; and sister Deborah Rogers of McGregor, Texas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

The family received friends on Friday August 25, 2017 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church, 1167 Highview Drive, Fairborn. A memorial celebration of Bro. Ron's life will be held on Saturday August 26, 2017 at 12:00 noon at First Baptist Church, Fairborn, Rev. Matthew Williams officiating. The family will also receive friends on Saturday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. An additional service and interment will be in Waco, Texas on Saturday September 2, 2017. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund of the First Baptist Church of Fairborn. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn.



