JAMES ETTA (FOSTER) HORN
SALT LAKE CITY, UT. - James Etta Horn, 66, passed Tuesday August 8, 2017, at a local Post Acute facility. She was born May 24, 1951, in Tennessee to (James Foster) Mary Ann Dooley, James Edward Dooley, with her early years in school spent in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She graduated from West High in Utah and participated in track, and other activities such as dance and was known for her braiding skills. She then attended the U of U. She worked at Unisys, retired from Loftus.
She leaves to grieve in her passing, Lee Roy Horn, husband: brother Charles Lee (Denise) Dooley, Cindy (Dooley) Gresham, sisters Gwen McAllister, Renee (My-gnon Walters), deceased brother James Foster and sister Charlotte Foster; three daughters, Tracy (James) Hodge, Ebony Horn, Yitsarah Israel (Lee Etta) (Kwasi Osei'tutu), 2 grandsons and 2 fur grandbabies; and a host of friends. She will be missed and loved by all.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2017