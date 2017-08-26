ALLEN R.
KENDALL, 64
BARTOW - Allen R. Kendall, age 64, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2017.
Born, November 27, 1952 in Elyria, OH, Mr. Kendall was a resident of the area for 9 years, moving from Elyria, Ohio. He was a Machinist who worked for and recently retired from CSX Transportation after 41 years of dedicated service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Pauline Kendall, his brother Eugene and his sister Brenda Hamon. He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years Carol Kendall, sons, Anthony and Justin Kendall, daughter, Ni-cole Kendall, brother, Larry Kendall, sisters, Mary Pullen, Alice Phelps and Robin Dillon, many nieces, nephews family and friends.
Family will receive friends Monday, August 28, 2017 from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM; funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home. It is the family's wishes that in lieu of flowers donations are made to Bay Area Greyhound Adoptions, PO Box 21641, Tampa, Florida 33622. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2017