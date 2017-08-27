CHARLES OSCAR YOUTSEY, 87
WINTER HAVEN - Charles Youtsey, 87, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away at his home in Winter Haven, FL on August 17, 2017.
He was born October 18, 1929 in Orlando, FL, son of the late Jack and Winifred Youtsey. Charles grew up in the Conway section of Orlando and from there, went on to attend and graduate from Sewanee Military Academy (TN) in 1948. Shortly thereafter he served in the US Army (Ft. Hood) for several years, prior to enrolling at the University of Florida. He graduated UF in 1956 with a BS degree in Agriculture. Soon thereafter he started his career with the State of Florida's Citrus Budwood Registration program where he spent 38 years. He worked his way up through the program and ultimately became the department Chief, overseeing the statewide program. Once retired, he spent much of his time supporting his church, Gideon's International....and the golf course. Charles was an Elder at Covenant Presbyterian Church (WH) for many years, and enjoyed serving the congregation and community. Most recently, Charles and Dot (wife of 54 years) joined the membership of the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Lakeland, FL where they instantly made friends. Charles and Dot had moved to the Winter Haven area in 1964 where they raised their family of two boys, Michael and Scott.
During his retirement years, Charles and Dot enjoyed traveling with close friends to various US and OUS destinations. However, their favorite was always the Great Smokey Mountains of NC with a particular fondness for Cades Cove. Being a horticulturist, Charles enjoyed working with anything that grew and took great pride in creating a backyard sanctuary that included orchids, ferns and specimen trees for his feathered friends ...... however squirrels were not invited guests. Charles was an avid 'Florida Gator' throughout the years, and followed their many seasonal sports.....even during the lean years.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Searles Youtsey in 2012, and both are survived by their two sons: Mike Youtsey and his wife Becky (Winter Haven, FL), as well as Scott Youtsey and his wife Colleen (Suwanee, GA). Grandchildren include: Magen Smith and Brian Youtsey (Oakridge, TN), Sarah and Steven Youtsey (Suwanee, GA), great grandsons: Brock and Brody Smith (Oakridge, TN) and a sister: Dorothy Talbert (Delray Beach, FL), along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held September 2, 2017 at 12:00 noon at Redeemer City Church (formerly Covenant Presbyterian Church) at 1410 Dundee Road (Winter Haven) with family interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery (Gotha, FL).
Memorial Contributions may be made to: The Gideon's International ( www.gideons.org )
