JACKSON, 86
LAKELAND - Myrtice Pauline Jackson, age 86, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2017 in Lakeland, Florida.
Myrtice was born on January 6, 1931 in Baxley, Georgia. Our mother was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. She was a wonderful mother and friend. God and Jesus know that they have a beautiful angel in heaven with them. We would like to thank each and every one of you for the thoughts, memories and prayers that we have received.
Myrtice is preceded in death by her son Carl Jackson, Jr.
Myrtice is survived by her children, Gene, Ronnie and Karen Jackson, grandsons, Shane and Marshall Jackson and great grandsons Nicholas and Ryan Jackson.
'Mom, you and daddy are holding Carl Jr. with all of our loved ones that have passed before, surrounding you. 18 years of marriage and 4 children brings a lot of love and memories to a family.' With all our love, Gene, Ronnie and Karen.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2017