ORLANDO

DiCEGLIO, 93



LAKELAND - Orlando DiCeglio 93, resided in Lakeland, FL, entered into eternal rest in the arms of our savior The Lord Jesus Christ on August 21, 2017. Born Feb 1, 1924 in Akron OH, he graduated from North High School and served his country in the

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 74 years, Delores, son Thomas and Angel, grandson Rocco, and daughter-in-law Laurie. He is preceded in death by his son Kenneth, parents Gennorro and Rosa DiCeglio, brothers Frank and Joe, sisters Lee and Mimi.

Private ceremony for family at Bushnell Memorial Gardens.







ORLANDO DiCEGLIO, 93 LAKELAND - Orlando DiCeglio 93, resided in Lakeland, FL, entered into eternal rest in the arms of our savior The Lord Jesus Christ on August 21, 2017. Born Feb 1, 1924 in Akron OH, he graduated from North High School and served his country in the United States Navy. He attended Cuyahoga Falls Assembly of God Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent and canvassed the neighborhoods knocking on doors inviting people to church and would often donate food, shelter, and money to those in need. After retiring from Goodyear Tire, he moved to Lakeland, FL and worked for Sams at the fuel island. He would continue to share his faith with customers, he also ministered to those in jail and prison throughout central Florida. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 74 years, Delores, son Thomas and Angel, grandson Rocco, and daughter-in-law Laurie. He is preceded in death by his son Kenneth, parents Gennorro and Rosa DiCeglio, brothers Frank and Joe, sisters Lee and Mimi. Private ceremony for family at Bushnell Memorial Gardens. Published in Ledger from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2017

