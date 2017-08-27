TREULEAU 'TRUDY'
HALL, 94
LAKELAND - Treuleau Hall, 94, of Lakeland, passed away on August 11, 2017.
She was born and raised in Tazewell, Virginia and lived in various cities as far away as San Francisco, then eventually settled in Lakeland in the 1950s with her husband, the late James O. 'Jim' Hall, Jr. They had six children and Trudy's passion was her family. She dedicated her life to her children.
Trudy is preceded in death by her son James David Hall, and is survived by two sons, Tom Hall of Polk City, and Steve Hall of Indian Lake Estates; and three daughters, Peggy Henderson of Lakeland, Susan Daly of Clearwater and Sandy Hall of Tampa. She had six grandchildren: Mike, Angie, Jim, Stacey, Lauren, and Kelsi, as well as eight great grandchildren.
Trudy was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. She also made many friends through her hobbies including gardening and decorating, along with her years of service working for Montgomery Ward.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 2nd at 1:00 at Lakeland Funeral Home on Bartow Rd. in Lakeland.
Lakeland Funeral Home
2125 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in Ledger from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2017